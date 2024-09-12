Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CIGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $142.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.65. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $147.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,753,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,453 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,824 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,421,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 561,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,212,000 after acquiring an additional 67,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.