Comerica Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Comerica has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comerica to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Comerica Trading Down 1.7 %

CMA opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

