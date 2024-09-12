Commercial National Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Commercial National Financial Trading Up 1.8 %
CEFC stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $10.94.
Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter.
About Commercial National Financial
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.
