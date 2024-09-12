Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €77.00 ($84.62) and last traded at €76.84 ($84.44). 870,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €75.04 ($82.46).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €75.20.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

