Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 863,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 522% from the previous session’s volume of 138,845 shares.The stock last traded at $10.35 and had previously closed at $10.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.90 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $561.95 million during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

