Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Robert L. Reffkin Sells 705,083 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 705,083 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $4,174,091.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,176.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert L. Reffkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of Compass stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $3,998,222.82.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Compass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.91.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COMP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

