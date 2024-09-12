CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Insider Sells $69,046.50 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,571,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Joseph Lowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 874,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,894. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 205.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

