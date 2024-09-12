Compound Reaches Market Capitalization of $375.10 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $43.22 or 0.00074617 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $375.10 million and $29.30 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020882 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007069 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,157.65 or 0.39978359 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,678,369 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,678,275.72193778 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.11766968 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 518 active market(s) with $36,849,347.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

