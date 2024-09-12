Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Shares Up 2.4%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.17. 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.
Computershare Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.
About Computershare
Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Computershare
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.