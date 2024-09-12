Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.15 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $631.27 million and $21.15 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,211.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.64 or 0.00571436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00108281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $170.96 or 0.00293687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031678 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00034321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00083332 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,042,134,701 coins and its circulating supply is 4,429,635,448 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,041,936,132.91 with 4,429,436,119.56 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14021463 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $22,702,172.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

