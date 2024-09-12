Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.60

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.60 and last traded at $107.80, with a volume of 111842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on COO

Cooper Companies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.87.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,381 shares of company stock worth $14,927,361. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367,502 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,820,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $682,738,000 after purchasing an additional 231,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 279.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,511,000 after buying an additional 558,886 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.