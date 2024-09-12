Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $4,595,559,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $784,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $488.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $458.92 and its 200 day moving average is $460.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,467 shares of company stock valued at $431,056,895 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.