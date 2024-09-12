Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 112.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.23.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

