Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $124.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The company had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 114.99%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

