Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 7,165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,311 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 447.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,179,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,299,000 after acquiring an additional 964,147 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,309,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,092,000 after acquiring an additional 721,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 719,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 592,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DVN opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.