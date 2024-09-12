Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock opened at $125.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $128.22. The stock has a market cap of $194.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

