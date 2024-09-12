Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $344.73 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.79 and a 200 day moving average of $345.08.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

