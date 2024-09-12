Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 16,071 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Masco by 46.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Trading Down 0.4 %

MAS opened at $78.01 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

