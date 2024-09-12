Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 84 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,597.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at $947,597.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $38,705,466. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $346.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $366.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.36.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

