Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.61

Shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 17551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $63.02 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 179.79%. Equities analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 112,699 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 326,679 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

