Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. 368,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 445,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $605.77 million, a P/E ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 43,393 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

