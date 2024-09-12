Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Shares Up 14.3%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.30 and last traded at $59.30. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78.
Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city. A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces.
