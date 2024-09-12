Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.14 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $155.74 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000752 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

