Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 9.3% Higher This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $155.57 million and $6.97 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000773 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

