Critical Contrast: NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) & Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) and NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Epiroc AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. NSK pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Epiroc AB (publ) pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Epiroc AB (publ) has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSK has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epiroc AB (publ) 13.96% 22.19% 11.81% NSK N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Epiroc AB (publ) and NSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Epiroc AB (publ) and NSK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epiroc AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00 NSK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Epiroc AB (publ) and NSK”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epiroc AB (publ) $5.69 billion 3.94 $889.34 million $0.72 25.65 NSK $5.46 billion 0.46 $58.89 million N/A N/A

Epiroc AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than NSK.

Summary

Epiroc AB (publ) beats NSK on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries. This segment offers solutions for automation, digitalization, and electrification. The Tools & Attachments segment provides consumables for rock drilling, such as drill bits and drill rods, as well as tools for exploration drilling and rock reinforcement; ground engaging tools, such as cast lips, teeth, and protective shrouds, as well as digital solutions for the mining industry; and hydraulic attachments, including hydraulic breakers, shears and pulverizers, concrete cutters and busters, drum cutters, excavator grapples, excavator magnets, hydraulic compactors, crusher and screening buckets, auger drive units, and couplers and thumbs, as well as HATCON that is a remote monitoring tool. In addition, the company offers aftermarket services, including new circular services, productivity-enhancing technology-agnostic digital solutions, mid-life upgrades, diesel-to-battery conversions, and remanufacturing of components. Epiroc AB (publ) was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About NSK

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments. The company also provides automotive products, which comprise chassis products, such as electric power steerings, steering column and intermediate shafts, brake systems, and hub unit bearings; power train products comprising engine parts and electrical accessories, automatic and manual transmission, products for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, half toroidal CVT POWERTOROS units, and differential gear and propeller shafts. In addition, it offers precision machine components, including ball screws, linear guides, monocarriers, XY tables, and spindles; and accessories, including ball screw support bearings, air bearings, and clean grease, as well as support units for heavy and light loads, machine tools, and small equipment. Further, the company provides megatorque motors and maintenance services. It serves agriculture, automotive, cement, food processing machinery, industrial motor, gearbox, injection molding machine, machine tool, medical device, mining and construction, motorcycle, office equipment, palm oil, papermaking machinery, pump and compressor, railway, semiconductor, steel, sugar, and wind turbine industries. NSK Ltd. was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

