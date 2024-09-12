Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Trading 20% Higher

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.88 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.88 ($0.04). 599,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 384,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Critical Metals Trading Up 19.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.03. The company has a market cap of £1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

