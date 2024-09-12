Cronos Price Hits $0.0790 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $5.29 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00040919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.