Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.40

Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 70800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of £2.79 million, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.81.

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions in the United Kingdom, Poland, and Oman. The company operates in two segments, Software Product and Services and Engineering Services; and Consulting and Managed Services. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhances third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a protecting verifiable credentials middleware; Nightingale, a managed security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

