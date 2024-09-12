Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $89.90 on Monday. Crown has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $93.79. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at $50,323,381.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,598,675 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Crown by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

