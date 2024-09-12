CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLXGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from CTI Logistics’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CTI Logistics Limited provides transport and logistics services in Australia. It operates through Transport Services, Logistics Services, and Property segments. The company offers transport services, such as courier, parcel distribution, taxi truck, fleet management, heavy haulage, line haul, and freight forwarding services.

