CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from CTI Logistics’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
CTI Logistics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.
CTI Logistics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CTI Logistics
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for CTI Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.