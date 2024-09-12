Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

CTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Custom Truck One Source

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

In other news, insider Thomas R. Rich purchased 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $100,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 224,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,147.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Thomas R. Rich purchased 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $100,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 224,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,147.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $8,051,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,384,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,976,286.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.83 million, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.63. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.23 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Free Report

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.