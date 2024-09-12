Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.28. 20,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 684,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 9.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $651.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,890,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,279 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

