D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,937 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 0.1 %

DXCM stock opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,483 shares of company stock worth $315,258 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.