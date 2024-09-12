D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 502 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $136.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average is $117.00.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

