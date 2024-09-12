D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,955 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,722,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704,804 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,060,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,230,279,000 after acquiring an additional 422,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,167,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,635,000 after purchasing an additional 750,971 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $170.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.09 and a 200 day moving average of $156.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

