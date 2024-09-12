D Orazio & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 138,206 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 75.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 83,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

