D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,719.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance
NYSE:CMG opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
