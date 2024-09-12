D Orazio & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in CGI by 9,916.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in CGI by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $114.89 on Thursday. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

