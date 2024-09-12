Danaher Co. (DHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 25th

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Danaher has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $8.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $271.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $196.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.22. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

