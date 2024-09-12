Danny Abajian Sells 2,141 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $39,030.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,649.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Danny Abajian sold 9,694 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $191,456.50.

On Monday, July 8th, Danny Abajian sold 4,662 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $58,834.44.

RUN opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.59. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Sunrun by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

