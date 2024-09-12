Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given New $55.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

