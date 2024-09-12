Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.75

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 257413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.18.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.