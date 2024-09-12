Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18.
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper acquired 13,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
