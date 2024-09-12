Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $69.82.
In other news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
