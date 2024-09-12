Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

