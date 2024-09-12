David C. Sims Buys 1,546 Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) CFO David C. Sims bought 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $14,872.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,598.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Down 3.3 %

GRF opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

