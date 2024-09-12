David E. Tryder Sells 13,000 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,159 shares in the company, valued at $189,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.47. 88,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,389. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $557.11 million, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,248,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

