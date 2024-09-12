Decred 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.09 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $12.23 or 0.00021036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $199.58 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,314,861 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

