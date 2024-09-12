DeepOnion (ONION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.12

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 215.2% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00073912 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020953 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,296.86 or 0.40489144 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

