Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DNLI

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

DNLI stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.