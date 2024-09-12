Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.
DNLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DNLI stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.
