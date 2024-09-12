Dennis W. Liu Sells 1,500 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $223,901.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clear Secure Stock Down 3.1 %

YOU stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $933,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 273,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 161,378 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

