Dennis W. Liu Sells 1,500 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $223,901.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Clear Secure Stock Down 3.1 %
YOU stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.64.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clear Secure Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Clear Secure
Institutional Trading of Clear Secure
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $933,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 273,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 161,378 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
See Also
